Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Provides assist in rout
Stephens notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Stephens moved up to the third line after Cedric Paquette's injury in the second period. It was in this role that Stephens set up Alex Killorn's tally at 10:45 of the third period. The 22-year-old has produced four points, 24 shots and 19 hits in 20 contests. Stephens isn't likely to make a fantasy impact yet, but the second-round pick from 2015 could be worth hanging onto in dynasty formats.
