Stephens (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to Tampa Bay's lineup for Tuesday's game versus Nashville, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stephens hasn't cracked the Lightning's lineup since Jan. 23 against Columbus, but he recently wrapped up an impressive conditioning stint with AHL Syracuse, during which he racked up eight points in just four games. Stephens, who's picked up one point in four NHL appearances this year, is expected to skate on Tampa Bay's fourth line Tuesday.