The Lightning assigned Stephens to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Stephens was called up due to injuries to the Lightning's forward corps, recording zero points and a minus-4 rating over four games. However, he was strong at the faceoff dot, winning 18 of 26 draws (69.2 percent). The Lightning currently have just 12 forwards on the roster, so Stephens may be recalled before Tuesday's game against the Senators.