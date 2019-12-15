Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent back to minors
The Lightning assigned Stephens to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Stephens was called up due to injuries to the Lightning's forward corps, recording zero points and a minus-4 rating over four games. However, he was strong at the faceoff dot, winning 18 of 26 draws (69.2 percent). The Lightning currently have just 12 forwards on the roster, so Stephens may be recalled before Tuesday's game against the Senators.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Gets NHL call•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Strong play stands out•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent to AHL•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Learning ropes as Black Ace in postseason•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Playing well in first AHL season•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Tallies five points for OHL London Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.