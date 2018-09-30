Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent to AHL
Stephens was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Stephens posted 19 goals and 41 points in 70 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season and figures to spend most of his time in the AHL once again. The Lightning have a very deep group of forwards and the 21-year-old could still be a year or two away from consistent NHL playing time.
