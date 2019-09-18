Stephens' strong play stood out Tuesday in a 3-0 preseason loss to Carolina.

It was a tough night overall for the Bolts, but Stephens flashed some good hands in the first period. He pressured on the forecheck, stripped the puck away and quickly fired a dangerous backhander. Stephens also stood out on the penalty kill. The Bolts don't have many (if any) open forward spots on the roster, so Stephens will be ticketed to the minors again this year. But impressing team brass this preseason is critical in his development.