Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Strong play stands out
Stephens' strong play stood out Tuesday in a 3-0 preseason loss to Carolina.
It was a tough night overall for the Bolts, but Stephens flashed some good hands in the first period. He pressured on the forecheck, stripped the puck away and quickly fired a dangerous backhander. Stephens also stood out on the penalty kill. The Bolts don't have many (if any) open forward spots on the roster, so Stephens will be ticketed to the minors again this year. But impressing team brass this preseason is critical in his development.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent to AHL•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Learning ropes as Black Ace in postseason•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Playing well in first AHL season•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Tallies five points for OHL London Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Signs three-year contract with Lightning•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Selected to attend IIHF junior camp for Canada•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.