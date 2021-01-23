Stephens exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets after suffering an apparent leg injury, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stephens suffered the injury when he was pulled down from behind by a Blue Jackets player, causing him to buckle his right leg awkwardly. The Lightning have yet to release any details regarding Stephens' status, but it looks like he could be facing an extended absence.
