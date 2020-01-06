Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Tallies second goal of year
Stephens registered a goal on three shots and had two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over Carolina.
Stephens buried a perfect backdoor feed from Carter Verhaeghe less than three minutes into the game to open the scoring. It was the second goal of the season for the 22-year-old rookie, who saw just over nine minutes of playing time.
