Stephens (lower body) underwent surgery recently and is expected to miss a couple of months, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide much detail on Stephens' injury besides calling it "significant." Late March seems like the earliest that the 24-year-old will be ready. Prior to this injury, Stephens looked ready to be a fixture in the lineup, as he played all four games on the fourth line.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Lengthy absence on tap•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: May face long recovery•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Pens two-year extension•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Finds net in shootout victory•