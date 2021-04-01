Stephens is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stephens has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in mid-February, but it sounds like he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Either way, the 24-year-old forward has only notched seven points in 42 games over the last two seasons, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his status.
