Abruzzese scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 4-2 loss to Rochester on Wednesday.

Abruzzese is off to a positive start in his first year with the Crunch, racking up a goal and four assists over five games. The 26-year-old has aged out of prospect status and is more likely to be a career minor-leaguer at this point. However, if he continues to play well, he could get a call-up to the Lightning to fill a bottom-six spot.