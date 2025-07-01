Lightning's Nick Abruzzese: Signs one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abruzzese signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Abruzzese produced 15 goals and 43 points in 71 regular-season games with AHL Toronto in 2024-25. The 26-year-old forward will compete for a depth role with the Lightning during training camp but might spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.
