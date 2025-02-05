Paul (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
Paul was hurt in the first period and was unable to return. He logged just 1:17 of ice time in the contest. If he can't play Thursday in a rematch against the Senators, the Lightning will likely be forced to make a roster move for an extra forward.
