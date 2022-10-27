Paul scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Paul set up Mikhail Sergachev on the Lightning's first goal before tallying an empty-netter in the final seconds of the game. The 27-year-old Paul got a promotion to the second line for this contest, and his 19:29 of ice time was his second-highest total in eight games. He started slow, but he's collected all four of his points in his last three outings. The forward has added 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating.