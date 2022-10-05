Paul is centering the Lightning's third line in training camp.

The team experimented early with Paul in a top-six role, but moved him between Russ Colton and Cole Koepke, and the trio are poised to be the Bolts' shutdown trio. Paul is coming off the best season of his NHL career (16 goals, 32 points in 81 games with the Sens and Bolts). And he was especially impressive in Tampa with 14 points in 21 games. Paul won't see power play time but could be a decent even-strength performer for managers in deep formats.