Paul scored two goals Thursday in a 7-4 win over Montreal.

His first came on the power play when he slapped home a loose puck off a rebound to tie the score 1-1 in the first. Paul pushed it to 4-2 in the second period when he ripped a shot from the slot that beat Cayden Primeau glove high. He has put up 22 goals and 42 points in 76 games this season to sit fifth in scoring for the Bolts. Paul's nine PPG put him fourth on the team. Paul has blown the proverbial doors off after two consecutive 32-point seasons, his previous career mark.