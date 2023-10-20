Paul scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Coach Jon Cooper continues to send Paul over the boards and straight to the front of the net on the first power-play unit, and the results have been impressive. All three of Paul's goals this season have come with the man advantage. Overall, he has five points (four on the power play) in five games, as well as seven hits, three blocks and 10 shots, and he will remain a valuable fantasy play as long as he continues to get the plum PP1 assignment.