Paul scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Paul tallied at 12:26 of the first period to get the Lightning on the board after a slow start. The goal snapped a playoff-long four-game point drought for the 27-year-old forward. He's up to eight points, 36 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 outings overall. He led Lightning forwards with 18:42 of ice time, so Paul should be considered a key part of their game plan as they look to even the series in Saturday's Game 2.