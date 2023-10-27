Paul scored a goal in Thursday's 6-0 win over San Jose.
He put the Lightning up 5-0 at 7:29 of the second period when he punched in a rebound off a Steven Stamkos shot. Paul's dream season continues. He has a goal in back-to-back games and three in his last four. Paul is tied with Brandon Hagel for second on the team with five goals.
