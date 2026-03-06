default-cbs-image
Paul (undisclosed) is still out for a week or two, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Friday.

Paul remains on long-term injured reserve, but a timeline has been established. It's unclear if he's resumed on-ice activities at this time, but he should be able to soon. The 30-year-old will likely be a middle-six option once he is healthy again.

