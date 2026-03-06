Lightning's Nick Paul: Expect to miss another week or two
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paul (undisclosed) is still out for a week or two, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Friday.
Paul remains on long-term injured reserve, but a timeline has been established. It's unclear if he's resumed on-ice activities at this time, but he should be able to soon. The 30-year-old will likely be a middle-six option once he is healthy again.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Placed on LTIR•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: No timeline for return•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Won't play until after Olympics•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Strikes on power play•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Nets winner against Flyers•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Tallies in Sunday's shootout win•