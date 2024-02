Paul (undisclosed) is set to be sidelined against the Panthers on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paul had played in all 55 games for the Bolts this season, racking up 14 goals and 15 assists, but will now find himself watching from the press box. With Paul out of the lineup, Michael Eyssimont is expected to move into a top-six role and could see additional power-play ice time.