Paul won 13 of 17 face-offs Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Kings.
He has one goal and one assist in his last nine games, but Paul delivers in other ways. His ability at the dot is valuable, especially late in the game in the defensive zone. But his fantasy value is limited to specialty formats.
