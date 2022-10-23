Paul scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Paul's goal struck a dagger into the heart of the Isles at the end of the second period. He scored with 0.1 seconds on the clock after Nikita Sochnikov turned the puck over at the Isles' blue line and Ross Colton fired the puck to Paul. He wired a quick wrist shot low blocker side on Ilya Sorokin from the right circle. It put the Bolts up 4-2 and they never looked back. These were Paul's first points of the season.