Paul scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

It was a dirty goal -- Paul's first-period centering pass attempt deflected off Connor Clifton's skate and past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. It was Paul's first multi-point game since Jan. 20. He has 19 goals, 16 assists and 99 shots over 56 games this season.