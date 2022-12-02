Paul scored twice, including the game winner, in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

He scored on a one-timer off a pass from Corey Perry on a first period power play, but it was Paul's second (that came in the second) that is etched in history. Steven Stamkos picked up a secondary assist on that goal to become the first member of the Tampa Bay Lightning to score 1,000 points. Paul has seven points, including five goals, in his last five games and 18 points (11 goals, seven helpers) in his last 18.