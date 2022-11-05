Paul (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Buffalo on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Paul skated Saturday morning but coach Jon Cooper said after practice that the winger would be a game-time decision for the evening's contest. He was injured in the third period Thursday against the Hurricanes. Paul has three goals and seven points in 11 games this season.
