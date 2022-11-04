Paul (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes in the third period, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

There was no update on Paul's status after the game. It's unclear how the 27-year-old was injured. He scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in 10:05 of ice time prior to the injury. If Paul can't play Saturday versus the Sabres, the Lightning may need to recall a forward from AHL Syracuse.