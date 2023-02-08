Paul (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks in the second period, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper had no update on Paul's status after the game. The 27-year-old has filled the third-line center spot pretty well, though he's now gone five games without a point. If he can't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, the Lightning will likely either recall a forward or use seven defensemen, with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare likely to pick up extra minutes in either situation.