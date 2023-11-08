Paul scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
The 28-year-old snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and both of Paul's tallies came as a result of him being in the right place at the right time to bang home a rebound. He set a new career high with 17 goals in 80 games last season, but Paul is on track to shatter that mark in 2023-24 as he's already tickled twine seven times in 13 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Dream season continues•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Another goal from forward•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Continues to surprise on power play•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Two goals, assist in opener•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Snaps 30-game goal drought•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Seven hits in Game 1 win•