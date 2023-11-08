Paul scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and both of Paul's tallies came as a result of him being in the right place at the right time to bang home a rebound. He set a new career high with 17 goals in 80 games last season, but Paul is on track to shatter that mark in 2023-24 as he's already tickled twine seven times in 13 contests.