Paul (upper body did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paul practiced Thursday, but it appears he'll need to sit out at least one game. The Lightning will opt to play seven defensemen with Cal Foote drawing into the lineup to cover for Paul's absence. The 27-year-old forward's next chance to play is Saturday in Dallas. Per the team, Paul is considered day-to-day.