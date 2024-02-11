Paul had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Paul got the game's first goal at 15:40 of the opening frame when he scored from the slot on a rebound while on the man advantage. The winger is on a 45-point pace this season, which would establish a new career high, and he has been especially prolific on the power play (seven goals, five assists). But Paul puts his points up in spurts -- he has six points in his last eight games, but those points have come in just three contests. Paul best fits deep leagues where you ride performance over a long period. It's almost impossible to market time a guy like him.