Paul scored two goals during Monday's 5-3 loss to the visiting Bruins.
Paul, who leads the Lightning with a plus-11 rating, scored the first and final goals Monday. It just seemed like a matter of time before the slow-starting Bruins surrendered the game-opening tally, Paul's first in 13 appearances. When the 27-year-old left winger converted his seventh tally, the Lightning held a 10-2 shot advantage. Paul's third-period tally came during a man-advantage situation and marked his fourth goal in five games. He added three shots and four hits in the home defeat.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Poised to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Leaves game Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Collects two more points•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: First points of season•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Coming off best season of career•