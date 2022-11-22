Paul scored two goals during Monday's 5-3 loss to the visiting Bruins.

Paul, who leads the Lightning with a plus-11 rating, scored the first and final goals Monday. It just seemed like a matter of time before the slow-starting Bruins surrendered the game-opening tally, Paul's first in 13 appearances. When the 27-year-old left winger converted his seventh tally, the Lightning held a 10-2 shot advantage. Paul's third-period tally came during a man-advantage situation and marked his fourth goal in five games. He added three shots and four hits in the home defeat.