Paul (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against Buffalo, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Paul is on the ice for the pregame warmups and appears to be good to go after leaving last Thursday's contest against Carolina. He was initially considered to be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres. Paul has two goals and three assists over a four-game point streak.
