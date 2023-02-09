Paul (undisclosed) is practicing Thursday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Paul left Tuesday's game in the second period versus the Sharks and did not return. This is a good sign for the 27-year-old center to return to the lineup Thursday versus Colorado. Paul has 16 goals and 26 points in 50 games this season but is pointless in his last five games.
