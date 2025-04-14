Paul logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Paul ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a Conor Geekie tally in the second period. With a couple of injuries to forwards, Paul could be leaned on in more of a defensive role leading up to and early in the playoffs, as the Lightning are missing shutdown center Luke Glendening (upper body) and two-way winger Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body). Paul is at 41 points, 138 shots on net, 64 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 74 appearances and can fill a variety of roles, primarily as a middle-six option.