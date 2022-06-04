Paul scored a goal and blocked six shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Paul found some space in front of the net and cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2 late in the third period, though the Lightning would ultimately come up short in Game 2. The 27-year-old center has moved into Tampa Bay's top six while Brayden Point (leg) remains sidelined and has responded with three goals and four assists in the postseason. Paul has also added some physicality to the Lightning lineup with 32 hits and 17 blocked shots.