Paul scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.

Paul had missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from an upper-body surgery. The 30-year-old was plugged right back into the middle of the Lightning's lineup, posting 15:21 of ice time in his season debut. Paul is a valuable middle-six forward who can play in all situations, so he may occasionally score enough to provide decent returns in fantasy, especially if he continues to play with a physical edge. He's topped the 40-point mark in each of the last two regular seasons, though he'd need a career-best pace to get to that mark in 2025-26 with all the time he's missed.