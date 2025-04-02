Paul scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

It was his 22nd goal and 40th point of the season. Paul has put up 40 points in two consecutive seasons in Tampa Bay. This season, he's done it with just five power-play points; last season, he put up 14. Paul has just 62 hits in 68 games, a drop from three-straight 100-plus seasons, but he still offers a touch of secondary scoring. And his 357 face-off wins (50.0 percent) can help.