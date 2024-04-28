Paul netted a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers for Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals.

The Lightning actually had a two-man advantage at the time, with Paul collecting his own rebound at the top of the cage for a backhand insurance tally. Paul broke out offensively in the regular season, adding 24 goals, 22 assists and 14 power-play points -- those were all career-high marks for the versatile forward, who commanded a seven-year, $22.05 million deal with the Lightning in July of 2022.