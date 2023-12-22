Paul had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vegas.

Paul's goal, which came with 1:13 remaining, stood as the winner. He scored on a rebound on a sharp angle deep in the left circle after Jiri Patera directed a rebound wide and away from the net. Luckily for Paul, Patera couldn't get back into the net in enough time. After stumbling through his last 19 games with only four points, Paul has exploded with two straight three-point games. He's playing with Brayden Point at even strength and is once again slotted onto the power play. Paul is worth nabbing off the wire as long as this gig continues.