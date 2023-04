Paul scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Paul was in the slot when a forechecking Mikey Eyssimont popped the puck out and off the skate of a Leafs defender straight to the center, who caught Ilya Samsonov out of position. Paul hadn't scored in 30 games (26 regular season, four postseason) and hasn't been great in this series. He, Jon Cooper and the rest the Bolts will be hoping Game 5 is a turning point.