Paul scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Paul got the Lightning on the board late in the second period, ending a shutout bid for Ilya Samsonov. This hasn't been Paul's strongest month, but he's managed three goals and three assists over 12 outings in March. All of that production has come with a shrinking role on the second power-play unit. The 30-year-old has been decent this year with 38 points, 119 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-9 rating over 64 appearances. He's running out of time to challenge his career-best 46 points from the 2023-24 regular season, but a return to the 40-point mark is still within reach.