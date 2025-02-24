Paul capitalized with an empty-net goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win against Seattle.

Paul's empty-netter helped seal the win for Tampa Bay with just under two minutes left to play. With the goal, Paul has scored in his previous three games dating back to Feb. 8 before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Overall, Paul is up to 17 goals, 31 points and 92 shots on net in 50 appearances this year. Tampa's third-line center has eight goals since 2025 but only three assists in this chunk of time. While better options are likely on the waiver wire in fantasy, he is close to the pace needed to break his career high in points with 46 from a year ago. If he can become a more consistent playmaker, he could have increased value in deeper leagues.