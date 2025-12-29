Paul scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Paul has been playing on the fourth line recently, though his versatility has seen him take some extra shifts outside of that role. The 30-year-old has earned five points over 13 outings in December. He's up to four goals, nine points, 30 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances.