Paul tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis.

Paul picked up assists on a pair of Nikita Kucherov goals in the first and second periods before adding a power-play goal in the final frame, extending Tampa's lead to 6-0. Paul came into Tuesday's contest with just one goal and two points in his previous 13 games despite maintaining a role on the Lightning's top power-play unit. Overall, the 28-year-old winger is up to 10 goals and 16 points through 33 games this season.