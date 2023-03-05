Paul registered an assist to complement five hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Paul's breakout campaign continues, as he's posted career highs in several offensive categories, including goals (17) and total points (30) through 60 games. He also tied a season high with those five hits in the latest contest and advanced to a (plus-14) rating. Remember, the Bolts signed Paul to a seven-year, $22.05 million contract last summer, and that seems to have been a major boon to his confidence as he finishes out his eighth season.