Paul scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Paul was in and out of the locker room a couple of times during the contest, but he finished with 13:43 of ice time across 23 shifts. The 27-year-old's tally at 1:26 of the second period stood as the game-winner, giving the Lightning their first win of the Stanley Cup Finals. In 20 playoff outings, Paul has five goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's scored in two of the last three contests.