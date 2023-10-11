Paul tallied a pair of power-play goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Paul tied the game 2-2 in the second period, stuffing in a loose puck on a power play, before giving Tampa a 4-3 lead later in the frame with a second marker on the man advantage. The 28-year-old Paul tallied 17 goals (four on the power play) and 32 points in 80 games with the Lightning last season. While he'll typically play on the third line, Paul's role on Tampa Bay's potent top power-play unit should offer some continued scoring upside.