Paul emerged with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Paul opened the scoring with an even-strength tally, and he put forth an empty-net assist on the way to his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. Currently operating in a top-six role, Paul is storming toward a breakout season based on 12 goals and 13 assists through 46 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Six points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Three points in win•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Nets equalizer in third period•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Dream season continues•
-
Lightning's Nick Paul: Another goal from forward•