Paul scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was the first multi-point effort from the 27-year-old in over a month, as Paul had only three goals and four points over his prior 15 games. As long as he keeps a spot on Tampa Bay's second power-play unit he'll have some fantasy appeal, but his third-line role at even strength makes him a risky lineup option in shallower formats. On the season, Paul has 15 goals and 24 points in 39 games, and he needs two more goals for a new career high.