Paul (upper body) returned to practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paul is on long-term injured reserve and is not eligible to return to the lineup until Sunday at the earliest, after undergoing surgery at the beginning of training camp. Paul had 22 goals and 19 assists while averaging 16:27 of action over 76 regular-season games in 2024-25. He will be a middle-six forward upon his return to the lineup.